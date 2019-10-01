× DPS: Some bus drivers may not show up for work Wednesday amid video controversy

DENVER — Denver Public Schools’ bus service could be affected Wednesday if drivers choose to not show up for work.

In a message to families sent Tuesday, DPS said “members of our Transportation Team may not come to work tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 2, in response to a bus incident that occurred on Sept. 18.”

The incident DPS is referring to occurred in North Park Hill. Video shows a violent altercation between a DPS employee and a parent.

The district says the driver pulled over twice because children were misbehaving. Several children and parents claim the bus driver was yelling at kids, so they started calling their parents. It developed into a confusing scene, as parents surrounded the school bus, asking for their children to be let go.

The mother involved in the fight was charged with third-degree assault. However, earlier Tuesday, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said no charges would be filed in the case.

DPS did not elaborate on how likely it is a large number of drivers will refuse to work Wednesday. However, the district says it is working to be prepared.

“Superintendent Susana Cordova and other DPS leaders are working with these employees and holding conversations to ensure that drivers report to work; however, we want to make sure they are prepared in case your child’s transportation is affected. In anticipation of limited transportation personnel, our teams are coordinating how to prioritize routes to limit the impact on all DPS. We are trying our best to avoid cancellations and anticipate that tomorrow there will be some delays on bus routes if we do not have enough drivers,” the DPS letter said.

DPS says if a school bus is going to be delayed by 10 minutes or more (of if it is canceled), the Department of Transportation will share the update via Bus Bulletin.

Additionally, Wednesday is a “Count Day,” when the state counts the number of students at every public school. The numbers reported impact funding.