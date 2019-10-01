× Denver Zoo announces new lion cub’s name

DENVER — On Monday, the Denver Zoo announced the name of a lion cub born this summer: Tatu.

The cub was born July 25 and made his public debut last week. His parents are Neliah and Tobias.

“Tatu” is the Swahili word for the number three. Tatu is Neliah’s third cub.

The zoo held an online vote to allow the public to choose the cub’s name. The other options were Meru and Moremi.

To vote, people had to make a donation. The $12,000 raised will go toward lion conservation in the wild through the Lion Recovery Fund as well as the care for animals at the zoo.

Those hoping to see Tatu should go to the zoo during his visiting hours: 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting. The zoo says Tatu may be sleeping, as lions typically sleep 18-20 hours a day.