Broncos’ Ja’Wuan James helps donate winter coats to Denver elementary school students

DENVER -- Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James joined with UnitedHealthcare of Colorado to help distribute winter coats to every student at Valverde Elementary School in south Denver.

In all, 270 students at the school received a coat.

James participated in the donation and spoke to students about setting life goals, achievement in sports and the importance of physical activity.

The donation from UnitedHealthcare is meant to encourage kids to get outside and play even when the weather gets colder.