Arvada woman finally allowed to renew vehicle registration following Problem Solvers story

ARVADA, Colo. -- An Arvada woman has renewed her vehicle's registration after being told she could not do so.

Rachel Martinez was having problems renewing her car's registration with the Department of Motor Vehicles in Jefferson County. She was worried she would get a ticket she could not afford.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers called the office of George Stern, the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. He and his staff worked over the weekend to figure out was was wrong.

"Because of an error that we made in our office two years ago with her title, she was unable to renew her vehicle. There was actually a lock on her account because of that error on the title," Stern said.

Stern told the Problem Solvers the mistake involved an odometer entry.

Jefferson County's motor vehicle division says it was not able to make contact with Martinez or the lien holder until now -- and fix the problem.

On Monday -- the day her grace period expired -- Martinez received her new license plate tags and thanked the Problem Solvers for their assistance.

"You’re really on top of this. I really do appreciate it... Thank you!” she said.

Stern says he was glad to help, but knows others may have problems too.

"Errors will occur but we want to make sure they are occurring less and less. I’m trying to really turn around our customer service here because everyone knows the impression of the DMV. We want to change that impression," Stern said.

For now, Martinez just glad she can drive her car to work without the fear of being ticket for expired tags.

Jefferson County’s motor vehicle division says those having similar problems can do four things: