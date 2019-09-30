× Trial begins for Uber driver accused of fatally shooting passenger in Denver

DENVER — Jury selection began Monday in the case of a former Uber driver who is charged with first-degree murder for shooting a passenger.

Michael Hancock is accused of killing 45-year-old Hyun Soo Kim last year while he was a passenger in his vehicle on Interstate 25 on June 1, 2018.

Hancock allegedly pulled over his vehicle on Interstate 25 near University Boulevard before shots were fired.

Hancock admits to shooting Kim, but in self-defense, telling police that he was hit in the face while the vehicle was going 70 mph.

An autopsy report showed Kim’s blood-alcohol content was four times the legal limit to drive.

Detectives with the Denver Police Department said they found 10 shell casings outside of the vehicle, indicating Hancock was outside of the vehicle and shooting into it.