Temps drop 10 degrees Monday and another 20 degrees Tuesday

Highs on Monday will drop 10 degrees after a cold front rolled in overnight. Highs will be 80 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Gusty winds are again likely statewide. West wind increases to 15-35 mph Monday afternoon across the Front Range. Gusts will be 30-60 mph above treeline in the mountains. Wildfire danger is high with numerous Red Flag Warnings.

Skies stay sunny across the Front Range Monday. The mountains could see a rain/snow shower, otherwise partly cloudy skies.

A more significant cold front hits the Front Range overnight Monday into Tuesday. It sits low east of the Divide. Fog, clouds and drizzle are likely on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop 20 degrees. It will be breeze with a high of 60 degrees.

Fog is again likely Wednesday morning. Drizzle will be possible with highs in the low 60s.

It will be drier and warmer on Thursday and Friday. Gusty wind returns.

Breezy this weekend with sunshine. A fast moving cold front is possible Sunday night into Monday.

Fall Color Update: Leaves are 50-75% of peak in most mountain zones. The wind this week looks strong, so don't wait too long to view the Fall Color.

