Sugarfire Smoke House Takes Home Top Honors

Sugarfire Smoke House's Mike Johnson recently took home first place in the Baked Beans category and placed third in Side Dish Overall at the 2019 American Royal World Series of barbecue.

With a perfect score coming from five out of six judges, the Sugarfire team dominated the Baked Beans category with Sugarfire’s signature hot & spicy Baked Beans, topped with a Fergolicious BBQ Burnt End. The first-place score was then combined with Johnson’s Potato and Vegetable scores, with the mean of all three landing Sugarfire third place in the Side Dish Overall. Get a taste of Johnson’s award-winning Baked Beans, sans Fergolicious BBQ Burnt End, at your neighborhood Sugarfire location year-round.

Baked Beans

Yields 10 servings

3 stalks celery

½ red onion

1 green pepper

½ lb. brown sugar bacon, cooked and diced

½ lb. brisket burnt ends

1 small can barbecue beans

1 small can black beans

1 small can pinto beans

¾ cup beef stock

¾ cup molasses

½ cup brown sugar

1 cup Sugarfire BBQ Sauce

2 tbsp. barbecue rub

Combine celery, red onion and green peppers and roast; let it cool.

For the sauce:

Mix molasses, brown sugar, Sugarfire BBQ Sauce and barbecue rub with a blender.

Mix all ingredients together.