Semitruck, van involved in serious crash in northern Colorado

PIERCE, Colo. — A semitruck and a van were involved in a crash that led to a fire and fuel spill in northern Colorado on Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 1:15 p.m. at Highway 85 and Weld County Road 90 in the town of Pierce, about 25 miles north of Greeley.

The Colorado State Patrol said it appeared there were injuries at the scene, but the number and extent weren’t known.

A hazardous materials crew responded because of a fuel leak.

Both directions of Highway 85 were closed. There was no estimate for when it would reopen.