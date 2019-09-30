× Ringleader in Denver, Jefferson County identity theft ring sentenced to 24 years

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 29-year-old was sentenced Monday to 24 years in prison for running an identity theft ring in Jefferson County and the metro Denver area.

Michael John Mancuso, III, was found guilty by a jury of running the identity theft ring between December, 2017, and April, 2018, according to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The jury deliberated two days, and returned their verdicts on Aug. 28.

He was one of eight people indicted in the identity theft ring.

He and others used people’s information to purchase goods and services, like bicycles, jewelry, clothing, motor vehicles, gift cards and credit cards.

Mancuso was found guilty of violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, 13 counts of identity theft, seven counts of forgery, two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, two counts of theft, conspiracy to commit theft and identity theft, eight counts of theft, five counts of false information to a pawn broker and four counts of attempted theft, according to a news release from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.