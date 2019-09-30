× Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict suspended for rest of season

NEW YORK — Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the season by the NFL on Monday for a helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

Burfict was ejected in the second quarter of Oakland’s 31-24 win. He initially was penalized for hitting Doyle in the head, but after the officials conferred, Burfict was ejected.

Burfict previously had been suspended for illegal hits.

“There were no mitigating circumstances on this play,” NFL vice president of of football operations Jon Runyan said in a letter to Burfict.

“Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game.

“Following each of your previous rule violations, you were warned by me and each of the jointly-appointed appeal officers that future violations would result in escalated accountability measures.

“However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designed to protect yourself and your opponents from unnecessary risk. Your extensive history of rules violations is factored into this decision.”

The suspension will be without pay and also covers the playoffs if the Raiders qualify. Burfict can appeal the suspension.