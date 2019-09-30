Police: Erie home invasion suspects pointed guns at victims’ heads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE, Colo. — Investigators are releasing more details surrounding a terrifying home invasion that happened early Sunday morning in Erie. Detectives said the suspects broke into a couple’s home— kidnapped them— and forced them to take out cash from an ATM.

As of late Monday, no arrests had been made.

Guns were pointed at the victims’ heads as they were kidnapped, according to police. Officers described what happened in the Erie Highlands subdivision as “shocking” for the “tight-knit community.”

“They entered our backyard— went though our back gate,” said a man whose home was targeted in the crime spree. He did not want to be identified. His window was locked, preventing an intrusion.

“Apparently they weren’t breaking windows,” he said.

Reports suggest three masked men with guns tried breaking into various homes in the subdivision. Eventually, police said, the perpetrators got inside a couple’s home. The victims were taken to an ATM and forced to withdraw cash.

At total of five Erie homes had their window screens removed, police said.

Police provided an updated timeline of events on Monday. Just before 3 a.m., dispatch aired a suspicious incident call from one of the five homes, according to police. The call was in reference to a busted-out screen. At the time, the call wasn’t considered an emergency. What police did not know at the time— and now believe— was those who busted that home’s screen had moved on to an active home invasion and kidnapping.

Police say the suspects took the victims’ phones and returned them to their home just after 4 a.m. The victims managed to call 911– 44 minutes later— police said.

The FBI is investigating the crime spree. Police say they are confident the suspects will be identified and arrested.