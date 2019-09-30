× Plans call for six-story hotel at site of P.F. Chang’s near 16th Street Mall

DENVER — An early-stage development proposal was submitted to the city of Denver this week calling for a six-story hotel at 1415 15th St. That’s the current site of P.F. Chang’s.

The 185-room project would be built on the footprint of the existing single-story building occupied by the chain restaurant, as well as the adjacent parking lot along Market Street. The entire site is 0.29 acres.

The plans, known as a “project concept,” do not identify the developer behind the project. A staffer with architecture firm Shears Adkins Rockmore, which drew up the plans, did not respond to a Thursday request for comment.

The manager of the restaurant told BusinessDen Wednesday afternoon that he didn’t know of any imminent plans to vacate the site, but otherwise declined to comment. A local P.F. Chang’s executive and a spokeswoman for the chain didn’t respond to requests for further information.

P.F. Chang’s has six other locations along the Front Range, according to its website.

