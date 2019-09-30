Pepsi Center has new culinary lineup for the 2019-2020 season

DENVER — Avalanche, Nuggets and Jonas Brothers fans can look forward to a new, tasty experience this year at the Pepsi Center.

Monday, Pepsi Center and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, unveiled the new culinary line-up for the 2019-2020 season.

From chicken to cheese flautas, officials revealed the fan-inspired strategy behind the new hand-crafted culinary concepts.

“The sport is kind of the overall driving concept,” said James Versfelt, Legends executive chef. “Because, people go to one type of sporting event and have a little different focus: the length of the game, the structure of the game affects how people eat.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out: the Jonas Brothers concert is Tuesday night. The Avs open their season Thursday night, versus the Calgary Flames.