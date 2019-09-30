Motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash in Golden

Posted 9:30 am, September 30, 2019, by

GOLDEN, Colo.– A 23-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday night on westbound Interstate 70 in Golden.

Witnesses say at around 10:30 p.m. a group of motorcyclists were traveling at a high rate of speed on westbound I-70, swerving in and out of traffic.  One of the motorcyclists lost control and crashed into a vehicle also traveling westbound.  Police say another vehicle was also involved.

The man on the motorcycle did not survive the crash. His identification has not been released.

Police closed the westbound lanes of I-70 between Sixth Avenue and Colfax Avenue following the crash. It has reopened.

Police are trying to find the other motorcyclists in the group that the man was riding in. If you have any information, call 303-980-7300.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.