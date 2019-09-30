× Motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo.– A 23-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday night on westbound Interstate 70 in Golden.

Witnesses say at around 10:30 p.m. a group of motorcyclists were traveling at a high rate of speed on westbound I-70, swerving in and out of traffic. One of the motorcyclists lost control and crashed into a vehicle also traveling westbound. Police say another vehicle was also involved.

The man on the motorcycle did not survive the crash. His identification has not been released.

Police closed the westbound lanes of I-70 between Sixth Avenue and Colfax Avenue following the crash. It has reopened.

Police are trying to find the other motorcyclists in the group that the man was riding in. If you have any information, call 303-980-7300.