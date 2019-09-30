Man on skateboard seriously injured after being hit by van in downtown Denver

Posted 1:39 pm, September 30, 2019, by

DENVER — A man riding a skateboard was seriously injured after being hit by a van in downtown on Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. at 16th and Arapahoe streets.

Police said the driver of the van was passing through a green light on Arapahoe while approaching 16th when the skateboarder crossed against a red light.

The van driver crashed into skateboarder, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

