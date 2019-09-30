Fall temperatures to finally move in as October begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- September will make it into the record books as one of the top three warmest in Denver record-keeping history.

A cold front will move in from the north late Monday night. It will bring lows clouds, fog and mist into early Tuesday morning.

It will stay mostly cloudy with highs much cooler, in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. There might be some sunshine in the afternoon and a brief shower is possible.

The low clouds, fog and mist will redevelop overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. However, drier air will return more sunshine in the afternoon as temperatures reach the low 60s.

The rest of the week looks quiet and pleasant with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s each afternoon.

The overnight low temperatures also be fall-like with readings in the 40s.

September might have been a warmer-than-normal month, but October is starting off with a definite feel of fall -- finally.

