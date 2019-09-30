FAA is investigating engine incident on United flight that returned to DIA

Posted 10:28 am, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29AM, September 30, 2019

DENVER — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused part of an engine on a United Airlines plane to come loose after takeoff.

The Boeing 737 was scheduled to fly from Denver to Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, but returned and landed safely at Denver International Airport after the incident.

An FAA spokesman said Monday the plane had an issue with an engine panel.

Video recorded by passengers showed the engine covering flapping loosely while the plane was in flight.

Engines coming apart are dangerous because pieces can break off and become debris that strikes the plane.

United tweeted the plane returned to the terminal and customers were rebooked on different flights.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.