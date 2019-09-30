Elk gets antlers tangled in fencing near Estes Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESTES PARK, Colo. -- An elk was spotted Monday near Estes Park with fence tangled around its antlers, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say they will likely leave it be, especially if it is mobile and able to feed.

Video obtained by FOX31 shows the elk with a cloud-like tangle surrounding its antlers as it walks around.

Jason Clay, a public information officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said to untangle the elk they would have to tranquilize the elk, which would mean its antlers would have to be removed to discourage hunters from shooting the elk and consuming the drugged meat. Removing the antlers would also be safer for the officer, and could be the easiest way to untangle the elk.

"Being breeding season and bull elk often battling each other for breeding rights, it would put that elk at a disadvantage and unable to protect itself," Clay said in an email.

The elk will likely shed its antlers in December of January, Clay said.