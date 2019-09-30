× Driver crashes Porsche into Viva Burrito in Denver causing building to fill with natural gas

DENVER– Denver police say a driver crashed a Porsche Cayenne into the back of Viva Burrito Mexican Restaurant in the 6900 Block of Leetsdale Drive.

The crash happened around 3:55 a.m. Monday morning, according to DPD.

Police say the crash caused natural gas to fill the restaurant.

No information has been released about the driver, but police say an employee at the restaurant has a minor injury.

A portion of Leetsdale Dr. was closed for a short time after the crash, but it has reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.