Denver City Council votes to prohibit sale of tobacco to people under 21 years old

DENVER — The Denver City Council voted to prohibit the sale of tobacco to people under the age of 21 Monday night.

The bill passed the council unanimously, according to a tweet from the Denver City Council.

It also requires a license to operate a retail tobacco store.

Denver residents have had mixed reactions to the proposed bill, including small vape shops who worry the ordinance could put them out of business.

Denver’s public health department proposed the ordinance in March.

“Raising the age of purchase to 21 years old for these products is a step we can take as a city to curb this rising trend and promote public and personal health, and more positive choices, among our young residents,” Michael B. Hancock, Denver’s mayor, said of the proposal in March.