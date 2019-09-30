Denver City Council votes to prohibit sale of tobacco to people under 21 years old

Posted 7:25 pm, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:33PM, September 30, 2019

DENVER — The Denver City Council voted to prohibit the sale of tobacco to people under the age of 21 Monday night.

The bill passed the council unanimously, according to a tweet from the Denver City Council.

It also requires a license to operate a retail tobacco store.

Denver residents have had mixed reactions to the proposed bill, including small vape shops who worry the ordinance could put them out of business.

Denver’s public health department proposed the ordinance in March.

“Raising the age of purchase to 21 years old for these products is a step we can take as a city to curb this rising trend and promote public and personal health, and more positive choices, among our young residents,” Michael B. Hancock, Denver’s mayor, said of the proposal in March.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.