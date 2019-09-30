Concern rising over high fire danger in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON — A good chunk of Colorado was under some sort of high fire or red flag warnings as of Monday afternoon, which prompted fire officials to urge caution.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of the areas affected are considered ‘abnormally dry’ or they’re experiencing ‘moderate drought’.

"Vegetation has been drying out all summer and there are critically low fuel moistures at this point,” said Steve Orr with West Metro Fire Rescue.

West Metro Fire Rescue had members of its Wildland Fire Team on a higher than normal state of readiness, in case any grass or wildfires broke out.

"There have been low relative humidities, so in the low teens and approaching single digits,” Orr added. "There have also been gusty and erratic winds — up to 30-40 miles per hour”.

The good news: more moisture is expected this week, with colder temps moving into the area on Tuesday.