A Denver group helping kids with diabetes, Children's Diabetes Foundation is hosting their annual fundraiser event in October. The event, Carousel Ball is a star- studded event with host Mario Lopez and country star Reba Mcentire will take place Saturday, October 19th at the Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center.

Dana Davis the foundation's executive director shares her goal of Children's Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for diabetes.