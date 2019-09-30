× Cheesman Park apartment building sells for first time in 42 years at $30M

DENVER — An apartment building along the eastern edge of Cheesman Park has sold for the first time in 42 years.

1177 Race Street LLC paid $30 million last week for the The Park Cheesman Apartments at 1177 Race St., according to public records.

The 12-story property has 88 units, making the deal worth $340,909 a unit. It was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.

The complex was built in 1970, according to property records.

39.734660 -104.963938