Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb tears ACL, out for season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos season took another turn for the worse on Monday when outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was declared done for the season because of a torn ACL, coach Vic Fangio said.

Chubb returned to Sunday’s 26-24 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars after leaving with a knee injury.

But further evaluation revealed the tear and Chubb will undergo surgery.

“It’s tough, but there’s no pity parties in the NFL,” Fangio said. “We’ve just got to keep going.”

Chubb was a first-round draft pick in 2018. He had 12 sacks in his rookie season and got his first one this season on Sunday against the Jaguars.

The Broncos are 0-4 for the first time in 20 years and have lost home games to the Chicago Bears and Jaguars on field goals on the last play of the game.

They play at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. They have never started 0-5 in their 60-year history.