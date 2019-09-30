Broncos Country feeling overly frustrated after dismal 0-4 start

Posted 8:57 am, September 30, 2019, by

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

DENVER– The Denver Broncos are off to an 0-4 start for the first time since 1999. Only one team has ever made the playoffs after starting with that record; the 1992 San Diego Chargers.

All eyes are now on the Broncos week 5 match-up with the Chargers. The Broncos have never started a season with an 0-5 record.

The Broncos currently hold the longest active losing streak in the NFL at 8 straight losses dating back to week 14 in 2018.

The blame game has started on social media. Some fans are pointing a finger at John Elway, others are saying head coach Vic Fangio is the problem.  Some are blaming specific players or the offense and defense.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.