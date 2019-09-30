Broncos Country feeling overly frustrated after dismal 0-4 start
DENVER– The Denver Broncos are off to an 0-4 start for the first time since 1999. Only one team has ever made the playoffs after starting with that record; the 1992 San Diego Chargers.
All eyes are now on the Broncos week 5 match-up with the Chargers. The Broncos have never started a season with an 0-5 record.
The Broncos currently hold the longest active losing streak in the NFL at 8 straight losses dating back to week 14 in 2018.
The blame game has started on social media. Some fans are pointing a finger at John Elway, others are saying head coach Vic Fangio is the problem. Some are blaming specific players or the offense and defense.