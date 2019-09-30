Breathtaking fall colors blanket parts of Colorado in gold, red and green

DENVER– Fall colors are starting to peak across Colorado.

Areas like Breckenridge, Vail and Steamboat Springs were blanketed in colors of gold, red and green over the weekend.

We would love to see your fall pictures. Click the red “submit your photo” button at the bottom of the page. We will share as many as we can on TV.

To help plan your fall colors drive, we’ve put together a map of when colors are expected to peak.

Click here to see an interactive map of the country – just slide the bar at the bottom to see when fall colors peaks anywhere in America.

Fall colors will start popping up in the mountains from September 27-October 5.

The fall colors will make their way to Denver and the Front Range in early October.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer has some suggestions on where to go if you’re looking to experience the best fall colors in Colorado.

Within 1 hour of Denver:

Guanella Pass

Peak to Peak Highway

Rocky Mountain National Park

Winter Park

Kenosha Pass

Within 2 hours of Denver:

Vail

Tennessee Pass

Breckenridge

Hoosier Pass

Fairplay

Grand Lake

Within 3-4 hours of Denver:

Steamboat

Rabbit Ears Pass

Buena Vista

Aspen

Independence Pass

Monarch Pass

Grand Mesa