Barricaded man fatally shot by law enforcement in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — Deputies shot and killed a man on Sunday afternoon after a barricade situation in Monument, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Monument Police Department said it received several calls of shots being fired about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Second Street.

When officers arrived, the man barricaded himself inside a home.

The sheriff’s office SWAT team was dispatched to help police. When deputies arrived, at least one SWAT team member opened fire, killing the man.

It’s not known if the man fired at deputies or the type of weapon he was in possession of, though witnesses said it’s believed he was shooting a BB or pellet gun.

Deputies said the suspect hit several vehicles, including police cars.

The name and age of the man were not released.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the shooting.