Aurora mom says child was unconscious when school bus dropped her off

AURORA, Colo. -- When 8-year-old Serenity Vann was on the bus Monday when she hit her head.

Serenity said she remembers falling back in the seat, then waking up in the hospital.

Her mom, Stephanie Vann, said elementary school students carried her daughter off the bus, after the driver allegedly declined to call 911 because of the cost and told the students to be careful.

“The fact that she saw her like that unconscious and left I just have no words,” Vann said, fighting tears. "Thankfully she still here but what i would it have done if she wasn’t here because of her negligence I can’t believe she didn’t try to help."

Her older daughter called her, so Vann said she heard part of her daughter's conversation with the bus driver.

Aurora Public Schools said the bus driver called dispatch for help, and the district will review if and how protocols were followed.

"The safety of our students is our top priority," the district said in an emailed statement.

Vann said she was told the driver is still working, but on a different route. FOX31 asked the district to confirm, and requested the video footage from the incident.