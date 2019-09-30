× Asics apologizes after porn plays on billboard outside New Zealand store

AUCKLAND, New Zealand– Sports brand Asics has issued an apology after “objectionable content” played on the screens above its store in Auckland, New Zealand.

Pornographic videos were shown on promotional screens for hours outside an Asics store in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday morning, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The Japanese sportswear brand apologized Sunday, saying the material had been played above its central Auckland store due to a hack.

“This morning an unknown person gained access to the screens above our Central Auckland store and some objectionable content was displayed on the screens,” said the statement published on Asics New Zealand’s Facebook page.

“We would like to apologize to anyone who may have seen this.”

“We are working with our software and online security suppliers to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” Asics added.

CNN has reached out to Asics for further comment.

Security officer Dwayne Hinagano told the New Zealand Herald that an explicit sex video played for hours and was seen by startled passers-by.

“The video ran for a long time, maybe two hours from 8am until the shop staff arrived at about 10am. Some people were shocked, but others just stopped and watched,” Hinagano told the news outlet, which also cited witnesses who said the video had been running since 1 a.m.