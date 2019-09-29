× Von Miller becomes 34th player in NFL history to reach 100 career sacks ▶️ Watch the replay

DENVER — Von Miller has reached another milestone on the field. The Denver Broncos outside linebacker reached 100 career sacks on Sunday.

Miller is only the 34th player in NFL history to hit the 100 mark. He’s the fourth-fastest player to reach that number.

He had both his 99th and 100th career sack in the game at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Until Sunday’s game, the Broncos were the only team in the NFL without a sack this season.

Miller sacked Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew to hit the record. The Broncos posted the second quarter replay on Twitter.

Sack No. 💯 for @VonMiller! He’s the fourth-fastest player of all time to reach that milestone.#BeatTheJags pic.twitter.com/JeYfDWjPYh — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 29, 2019

Previously, Miller was the third-fastest player to reach 50 sacks. He hit that mark in the 2015 season.

Miller also holds at least five franchise records for sacks. His single-season record with the team is 18.5 in 2012.