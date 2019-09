Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands turned out for this year's Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink Walk." FOX31 and Channel 2 were honored to be partners for the event.

It was a sea of pink as supporters, survivors and those living with breast cancer took part. This year's walk was at the Auraria Campus on Sunday morning.

Organizers say that while a lot of strides have been made preventing and treating breast cancer, there is still work to do. TO learn more an make a donation, click here.