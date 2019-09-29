× Sunday forecast includes high fire danger, hot temps

Fire danger remains HIGH as we end our weekend thanks to dry conditions and strong wind. In fact, Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for the Foothills, I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains through the day. Expect gusts as high as 40 miles per hour to be possible. Sunshine will continue to dominate the state with highs staying in the mid-80s.

We’ll keep the unseasonably warm conditions around through Monday, with highs hitting the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. Some fall weather will make a return by Tuesday, as a weak disturbances knocks our temps back down into the 60s. Expect a few pop-up showers to be possible across the Front Range and Denver metro area.

The 20% chance of rain will continue Wednesday as temps stay in the 60s. Sunshine and seasonal temps in the 70s will return to the Front Range for Thursday and Friday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.