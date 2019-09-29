Search continues in New Mexico for small plane with Colorado pilot, passenger aboard

September 29, 2019

SANTA FE, N.M. — Authorities continue to search for a small plane that might have crashed in the Pecos Wilderness northeast of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Authorities have not identified the two people aboard the single-engine, four-seater plane that disappeared after a refueling stop.

They say the pilot and passenger were from Colorado.

New Mexico State Police say the plane took off from Santa Fe Regional Airport at 5:49 p.m. Thursday and air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the aircraft 12 minutes later.

State Police say the plane’s emergency beacon pinged a mile south of Tererro and that’s the aircraft’s last known location.

The air and ground search began Friday and included State Police, National Guard and Civil Air Patrol aircraft.

