Orlando-bound United Airlines flight returns to DIA after mechanical issue

September 29, 2019

DENVER — A Untied Airlines flight to Orlando, Florida, was forced to return to Denver International Airport on Sunday morning because of a mechanical issue with one of its engines.

United Airlines Flight 293, a Boeing 737-800, took off from DIA at 7:59 a.m., according to FlightAware.

It circled around DIA before landing safely back at the airport at 8:27 a.m.

Abbi Reznicek posted video to Twitter that appeared to show the engine cover partially detached.

United said in a statement that passengers were placed on a different plane to Orlando. No passengers or crew were injured.

