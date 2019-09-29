Orlando-bound United Airlines flight returns to DIA after mechanical issue

DENVER — A Untied Airlines flight to Orlando, Florida, was forced to return to Denver International Airport on Sunday morning because of a mechanical issue with one of its engines.
United Airlines Flight 293, a Boeing 737-800, took off from DIA at 7:59 a.m., according to FlightAware.
It circled around DIA before landing safely back at the airport at 8:27 a.m.
Abbi Reznicek posted video to Twitter that appeared to show the engine cover partially detached.
United said in a statement that passengers were placed on a different plane to Orlando. No passengers or crew were injured.AlertMe