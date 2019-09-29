Man found dead outside home in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. — A man was found dead outside a home on Saturday night, the Canon City Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Spruce Court just before 9:30 p.m. on a report of a gunshot.

When officers arrived, the found a dead white man in front of the house.

Witnesses told police that a black or dark-colored sedan with Louisiana license plates was seen in the area before the gunshot was heard.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Richard Fay and is believed to be a resident of Canon City or Pueblo West.

Police said they don’t know if the vehicle was involved in the shooting, but if anyone sees a car matching the description, they should call 911.

No suspects are in custody and the shooting remains under investigation.