Man accused of fatally running over brother in Aurora crash; alcohol possible factor

AURORA, Colo. — A man is accused of running over and killing his brother in an accident last week in which alcohol is believed to be a factor, the Aurora Police Department said.

About 10 p.m. Tuesday, police and fire crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 22600 block of Heritage Parkway in southeast Aurora.

Officials found a 2014 Dodge truck had been going eastbound when it went off the road and into a park bench and trees.

The crash resulted in the death of a pedestrian, later identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office as 60-year-old Dale Fabricius.

Fabricius might have been walking down the sidewalk at the time of the crash, police said.

Investigators later found the driver of the truck was Fabricius’ brother, 50-year-old Lee Fabricius.

Police said they are waiting for toxicology reports to come back to confirm if alcohol was a factor in the crash as they suspect.

Lee Fabricius is in custody in a hospital. Police said once he’s released, he will be booked into the Aurora Municipal Jail on a charge of vehicular homicide.

Police said the charge could change as they and the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the crash.