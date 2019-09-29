Jordan Fire burns 100 acres northwest of Meeker

Posted 9:44 am, September 29, 2019, by

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire broke out northwest of Meeker on Saturday morning, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Jordan Fire started just after 11 a.m. between mile markers 5 and 7 of Rio Blanco County Road 7 about 10 miles northwest of Meeker.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire had burned about 100 acres and was moving to the north.

Crews attacked the fire with two single-engine air tankers. A Type 1 crew was at the scene and a hot shot crew was en route.

Pre-evacuation notices were sent to residents in the Strawberry Creek neighborhood and all residents on Country Road 7 between mile markers 5 and 7.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 40.121556 by -107.972338.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.