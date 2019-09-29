Jordan Fire burns 100 acres northwest of Meeker

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire broke out northwest of Meeker on Saturday morning, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Jordan Fire started just after 11 a.m. between mile markers 5 and 7 of Rio Blanco County Road 7 about 10 miles northwest of Meeker.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire had burned about 100 acres and was moving to the north.

Crews attacked the fire with two single-engine air tankers. A Type 1 crew was at the scene and a hot shot crew was en route.

Pre-evacuation notices were sent to residents in the Strawberry Creek neighborhood and all residents on Country Road 7 between mile markers 5 and 7.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.