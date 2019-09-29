Home invasion robbery investigated in Erie

ERIE, Colo. — Three suspects are being sought in connection to a home invasion robbery early Saturday morning, the Erie Police Department said.

Officers were called to the Erie Highlands neighborhood south of Erie Parkway and west of Boulder County Road 5.

Police said three suspects entered the home by removing the screen door and entering an unlocked ground-level window.

The suspects then stole several items of value. The residents were not injured, police said.

The suspects have not been identified and the robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-441-4444.