Forecast: High fire danger continues Monday before big cool down

Winds will stay breezy to gusty tonight, especially in Colorado's eastern mountains.

Monday will be breezy and dry with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Fire danger will be extreme once again on Monday in Colorado. The areas in pink are under a Fire Weather Warning from noon to 7 p.m. tomorrow. Winds will gust 20 to 50 mph out of the southwest with humidity in the single digits and teens. No open burning. Even areas not included in the warning will have high fire danger.

A big change in the forecast moves in Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will move through on Tuesday dropping temperatures into the 50s by the afternoon. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for light rain and drizzle.

Drier and mild weather moves back in to end the work week.

