Game day live blog: Broncos try to avoid first 0-4 start in 20 years

DENVER — The Broncos return home Sunday still in search of their first win of the season when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos will try to avoid their first 0-4 start in 20 years.

They are also still in search of their first takeaway and sack on defense and they have yet to score more than 16 points in a game, losing to the Oakland Raiders, 24-16, Chicago Bears, 16-14, and Green Bay packers, 27-16.

The Jaguars are coming off their first win of the year, beating the Tennessee Titans, 21-7. They are making their first trip to Denver in six years.

Follow all the action in the game day live blog.