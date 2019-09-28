Warm, windy Sunday brings high fire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will stay dry and mild on the Front Range tonight with winds gusting up to 35mph. Winds will return on Sunday making fire danger extreme.

Sunday's high temperatures will heat up to the mid 80s. Along with the heat, winds will be gusting out of the southwest up to 50mph with low humidity making fire danger very high. A Fire Weather Warning is in place from noon to 7 p.m. for most of Eastern Colorado. Be cautious if you are spending time outside.

We will see extreme fire danger in Colorado Sunday. A Fire Weather Warning is in place tomorrow afternoon with winds gusting to 45mph (even stronger in the mountains). #cowx pic.twitter.com/rutWGtVbDo — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) September 28, 2019

If you are heading to the Broncos game at Empower Field Sunday afternoon it will be a hot and windy game with dry weather.

Monday will cool down a few degrees with more sunshine and dry weather. Luckily, there will be less wind than Sunday.

Big changes will move in with a cold front on Tuesday and Wednesday dropping temperatures into the 60s and bringing chances for rain.

