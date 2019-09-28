× La Plata County relocates homeless camp over fire danger, trash buildup

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities have closed a homeless camp after fire danger, trash buildup and impacts to nearby neighborhoods resulted in heightened scrutiny and concerns.

The Durango Herald reports that the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office reopened an alternative site further south of Durango after announcing a decision last week to close the camp.

Deputies say the department met with about 45 people living in the area to alert them of changes before the closure and offered rides to move them to the new location.

Authorities say heaps of garbage including human waste, camping equipment and other items were left behind despite cleanup in the area last year.

Authorities say there are not enough resources to clean the camp again and a community cleanup day is expected to be scheduled.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com