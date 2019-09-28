Kim Posey: ‘I’m walking for my sister’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - This year I’m walking in the Komen Colorado More Than Pink Walk in support of my sister, Lawton Cummings.

Lawty, as we call her, is an awesome mother, wife, attorney and executive director of a non-profit in Austin, TX. She is also living with metastatic breast cancer, and is grateful for the recent advancements in cancer treatment.

“Everything is fabulous right now. I’m having a wonderfully full life, “ she said.

This is Lawty’s second time to battle this horrible disease. She was diagnosed the first time back in 2009, when she was just 37 years old. She had a double mastectomy, chemo and reconstruction. It was tough, but after that she was in remission for nine years.

Then in 2018, she felt another lump. It was breast cancer again, only this time it had spread. “It was all over in my lymph nodes, in my lungs over here, so it’s stage four,” she said.

Lawty’s cancer is manageable, but it is not curable. Fortunately a relatively new drug called Ibrance was approved for her type of cancer.

“So Ibrance, this new oral chemotherapy, I take in addition to a hormone therapy and it progressively over the course of the month kills off rapidly diving and replicating cells,” she said.

It also makes her sick a few days a month, but she pushes on hoping this drug will keep her alive for years. But also knowing that one day it will stop working. “So after that, I will need something else to come out,” she said.

And that is exactly what my family is counting on, that this treatment plan will keep her going long enough for a new drug to be developed.

Events like Komen Colorado More Than Pink Walk help raise money for research. Just this month Komen announced $26 million in funding for research for metastatic breast cancer treatments.

“We need what’s up next we need to continue that evolution of discovery and research breakthroughs, so they have something to turn to when something becomes resistant,” said Jill Fricker, CEO of Susan G Komen Colorado.

The development of new medications means everything to patients like my sister. “My life depends upon it,” she said in a matter of fact tone.

If you’d like to support this cause, don’t forget Komen Colorado More Than Pink Walk is Sunday, September 29 at 8:30 am on the Auraria Campus in Denver. FOX31 News and Colorado’s Own Channel Two are proud to partner with Komen Colorado on this event...