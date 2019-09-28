History and model making club seeks new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After nearly 20 years, a local history and model making club, the Front Range Armored Group RC Tank Club, needs to find a new place to host battles on if scale model World War II replica of Normandy.

"I've been here almost the whole 20 years," Paul Howald the commanding officer for FRAG said. "Put a lot of hard work and labor into it. So, it is sad for me."

The group has hosted monthly battles on a portion of the Littleton School District's property, with permission, for the past 19 years.

However, the district says it needs the space back to expand its bus hub to create a wider entrance and exit for buses due to an increase in the number of buses and traffic. District officials say FRAG has been a "great community partner."

District leaders say FRAG was notified about the potential change seven months ago. FRAG hopes to find an indoor space to host battles at year-round.