High fire danger, windy weekend ahead

Temperatures will remain seasonal as we head towards our Saturday afternoon, with highs maxing out in the mid-70s. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds and windy conditions as we start our weekend.

Stronger wind is forecast for Sunday, where gusts statewide could get as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour. Fire danger will remain exceptionally high due to our dry fuels and the strong wind. The entire Front Range and Denver metro area are under a Red Flag Warning through Sunday evening. The strong wind will also boost our temperatures, with highs back into the mid-80s to end our weekend.

Heading into the upcoming work week, our roller coaster ride of temps continues. We’ll make it into the 80s on Monday with increasing clouds. Another weak disturbance will move through the Front Range on Tuesday, bringing a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Although not everyone will see rain, temperatures will drop statewide, with highs on Tuesday only in the mid-60s. We’ll keep the 60s around for Wednesday, before sunshine and 70s return on Thursday.

