Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 8, 2019 in San Jose, California. The Sharks won the game 3-2. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
AP source: Avalanche agree to terms with Rantanen
Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 8, 2019 in San Jose, California. The Sharks won the game 3-2. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
A person with knowledge of the move says the Colorado Avalanche agreed to terms with Mikko Rantanen on a $55.5 million, six-year contract.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal had not been announced.
Rantanen will count $9.25 million against the salary cap. He’s one of the final restricted free agents to sign a contract.
The 22-year-old Finn set career highs with 31 goals, 56 assists and 87 points last season. Rantanen has 209 points in 239 NHL games.