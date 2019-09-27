Wounded CSPD officer Cem Duzel meets ‘hero’ John Cena

One hero met another when WWE star John Cena took time out to visit Colorado Springs police Officer Cem Duzel, who was shot in the head while responding to a call of shots fired in 2018.

Photo: CSPD

Duzel was released from Craig Hospital in Englewood on Tuesday before heading to his home state of New York for rehabilitation therapy, where he met with Cena.

Cena, whom Duzel called his ‘hero,’ was solicited by CSPD to visit the brave officer and on Friday, that dream came true.

Photo: CSPD

Photos of a John Cena figurine popping up around the Colorado Springs Police Department were posted to Facebook in the hopes that the celebrity would meet with the wounded officer.

The latest Facebook post has photos of Cena and Duzel posing for pictures together and with family. “What a nice guy. It really made his day,” said Duzel’s father.

Photo: CSPD

CSPD went on to thank the community and said “We are amazed, humbled and beyond thankful.”

