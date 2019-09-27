Woman killed in domestic violence-related incident in Denver

Posted 7:38 am, September 27, 2019, by

DENVER– A woman is dead following a domestic violence-related incident on Friday morning around 2:30 a.m. near South Pennsylvania Street and East Ellsworth Avenue.

Police say a man was taken into custody as a part of the homicide investigation.

The exact cause of the woman’s death has not been released.

Police have not shared the identities of the victim or the suspect.

DPD is asking for anyone with information related to the incident to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.