Winds of changes for the weekend weather

DENVER — Wind picks up late Friday along with the temporary dip in temperatures that will steadily warm on stronger winds this weekend.

For Friday evening, a couple of showers and thunderstorms will be floating through the area. The highest chance of this will be from Winter Park to RMNP to Fort Collins.

In Denver, expect a low chance of a shower in the evening but there will be a breeze and temperatures will remain in the 60s and 50s.

Saturday will warm to near 80 with areas of wind. The strongest wind will be through the south metro to the plains and into the mountains.

Sunday will warm well into the 80s. That’s still with areas of strong wind, particularly in the high country and again on the Palmer Divide (Castle Rock, Monument, Limon).

The weekend will have just a few mountain showers and thundershowers. Overall, a mostly dry weekend.

If you are headed to the high country to look at the fall colors, there are lots of locations and examples of what you’ll see on Matt Makens’ facebook page.

