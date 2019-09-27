Westminster family asking for their chihuahua puppy to be returned home

Posted 9:42 pm, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29PM, September 27, 2019

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A Westminster family is holding out hope their beloved dog, Luna, will be returned to them.

Thursday night, they say the 4-month-old Chihuahua was picked up from the parking lot outside of their Auto Tint store.

Minutes later, surveillance video from a liquor store next door appears to show a man cradling a chihuahua, which they say may have been Luna. The family hopes the man took her without realizing she might have a home in the area.

“He could have told them:  ‘Hey, I found this dog, does it belong to you?’” said Janet Marquez, Luna's owner.  “Ask questions.  But, I hope she comes back.”

Marquez says they have not called the police, hoping the person who has Luna will return her.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.