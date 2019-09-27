Westminster family asking for their chihuahua puppy to be returned home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A Westminster family is holding out hope their beloved dog, Luna, will be returned to them.

Thursday night, they say the 4-month-old Chihuahua was picked up from the parking lot outside of their Auto Tint store.

Minutes later, surveillance video from a liquor store next door appears to show a man cradling a chihuahua, which they say may have been Luna. The family hopes the man took her without realizing she might have a home in the area.

“He could have told them: ‘Hey, I found this dog, does it belong to you?’” said Janet Marquez, Luna's owner. “Ask questions. But, I hope she comes back.”

Marquez says they have not called the police, hoping the person who has Luna will return her.